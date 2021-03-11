Sign up
Photo 2677
Kickin' It
For the songtitle challenge. When I saw these boots they made me think of the Boot Scootin' Boogie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d05tQrhNMkA
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4386
photos
147
followers
55
following
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th March 2021 1:03pm
Tags
b&w
,
shoes
,
songtitle-72
