Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2685
Praying
Saying grace in thankfulness for the birdfood that is waiting to be descended on and devoured.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4395
photos
150
followers
55
following
735% complete
View this month »
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Latest from all albums
2679
2680
861
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
19th March 2021 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
animal
,
nik
,
silverefex-highstructuresmooth
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cute- sat at the back door and fed Squizzer today. She's another grateful squirrely whirly!
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close