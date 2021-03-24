Sign up
Photo 2690
Red, Red Wine
The Grand Chap started some cranberry wine last fall and drew a sample off yesterday. It tastes pretty good if I do say so. For the song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXt56MB-3vc
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4400
photos
151
followers
55
following
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th March 2021 7:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
nik
,
silverefex-fullcontrastandstructure
,
songtitle-72
DaVette
ace
Scuppernong is better. Lol
March 25th, 2021
