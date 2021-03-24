Previous
Next
Red, Red Wine by grammyn
Photo 2690

Red, Red Wine

The Grand Chap started some cranberry wine last fall and drew a sample off yesterday. It tastes pretty good if I do say so. For the song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXt56MB-3vc
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

DaVette ace
Scuppernong is better. Lol
March 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise