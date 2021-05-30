Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2757
Still Smiling
I am going to need a vacation from all the partiesI Rehearsal, wedding, graduation tea, and an after party for every one of those! Don't get me wrong, I love it but don't have the stamina I used to!
30th May 2021
30th May 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4470
photos
150
followers
55
following
755% complete
View this month »
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th May 2021 10:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
mayhalf21
Lisa Poland
ace
Great selfie. Keep smiling. I am right there with you. We've had a lot going on lately and it's worn me out.
June 1st, 2021
Dawn
ace
A nice half and half and I concur with not having the stamina once did .
June 1st, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You have a big family so it must seem non-stop! But families do make us smile and that's a good thing! Fun half and half!
June 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close