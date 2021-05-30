Previous
Still Smiling by grammyn
Still Smiling

I am going to need a vacation from all the partiesI Rehearsal, wedding, graduation tea, and an after party for every one of those! Don't get me wrong, I love it but don't have the stamina I used to!
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Lisa Poland ace
Great selfie. Keep smiling. I am right there with you. We've had a lot going on lately and it's worn me out.
June 1st, 2021  
Dawn ace
A nice half and half and I concur with not having the stamina once did .
June 1st, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You have a big family so it must seem non-stop! But families do make us smile and that's a good thing! Fun half and half!
June 1st, 2021  
