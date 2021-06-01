Sign up
Photo 2758
Inside Out
The view from my bedroom is so peaceful in the morning. It Reminds me of this song!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxI3tO-eCnQ
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4471
photos
150
followers
55
following
755% complete
View this month »
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st June 2021 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
house
,
songtitle-74
Maggiemae
ace
..and with the door wide open, it must be warm! I do like to see these sorts of photos even if they are so familiar to the photographer!
June 2nd, 2021
