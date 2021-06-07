Sign up
Photo 2764
On the Lookout
For the technique challenge of controlled overexposure. I am not very happy with this one and may try again. I am grateful to the accommodating bird though!
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
4478
photos
151
followers
55
following
Tags
bird
,
technique116
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think this is a tricky technique. There is a fine line of balance between something just being over exposed and something being over exposed on purpose. It may have a lot to do with the subject and the actual lighting. I'm not sure I'm going to go for this one- just so busy!
June 8th, 2021
