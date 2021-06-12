Sign up
Photo 2769
Some Beach Pictures In A Collage
Spending a lot of time in front of the computer today nudged me to try the collage challenge
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
3
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
4483
photos
151
followers
55
following
Tags
beach
collage
sixws-119
mfpiac103
Mary Siegle
ace
Very nice layout! And you have a great array of beach pictures there.
June 12th, 2021
amyK
ace
Great selection of photos and nicely arranged.
June 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wonderful; shots for the collage.
June 12th, 2021
