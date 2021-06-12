Previous
Next
Some Beach Pictures In A Collage by grammyn
Photo 2769

Some Beach Pictures In A Collage

Spending a lot of time in front of the computer today nudged me to try the collage challenge
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Very nice layout! And you have a great array of beach pictures there.
June 12th, 2021  
amyK ace
Great selection of photos and nicely arranged.
June 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wonderful; shots for the collage.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise