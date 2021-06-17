Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2774
In Search Of.....
I went looking for a minmal landscape while trying to give the Grand Chap a change of scenery from the four walls. I may have accomplished both with this one.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4488
photos
153
followers
55
following
760% complete
View this month »
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
17th June 2021 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
landscape
,
minimalist
,
minimal-20
Hope D Jennings
ace
Really fantastic!
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Super minimal to me!
June 18th, 2021
Diane
ace
Very nice! Hope the Grand Chap is recovering well.
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close