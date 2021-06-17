Previous
Next
In Search Of..... by grammyn
Photo 2774

In Search Of.....

I went looking for a minmal landscape while trying to give the Grand Chap a change of scenery from the four walls. I may have accomplished both with this one.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Really fantastic!
June 18th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Super minimal to me!
June 18th, 2021  
Diane ace
Very nice! Hope the Grand Chap is recovering well.
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise