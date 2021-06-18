Previous
Peek-A-Boo Gardenia by grammyn
Photo 2775

Peek-A-Boo Gardenia

I intended to get the lilies through the roses but when l started processing I noticed the gardenia peeking out in the background. Who knew flowers could photo bomb?!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

