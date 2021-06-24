Previous
Next
Controlled Overexposure Erases Cows In Field by grammyn
Photo 2781

Controlled Overexposure Erases Cows In Field

Trying to hit two challenges with one photo and decided to go for the trifecta with a six word story!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I think all the cows must have left to jump over the moon!
June 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise