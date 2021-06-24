Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2781
Controlled Overexposure Erases Cows In Field
Trying to hit two challenges with one photo and decided to go for the trifecta with a six word story!
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4495
photos
154
followers
55
following
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th June 2021 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
sixws-19
,
technique116
,
minimal-20
Maggiemae
ace
I think all the cows must have left to jump over the moon!
June 25th, 2021
