Resting Herbivore Peeking Through the Grass by grammyn
Photo 2788

Resting Herbivore Peeking Through the Grass

One of the "erased" cows from last week's photo https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-06-24. They were all closer to the fence this week and I started with a bull but this little girl looked so cute I ended up picking her over the bull.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
grammyn
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Very nice. I like the little flowers next to her also.
July 2nd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love your low POV and the grasses in front of the cow.
July 2nd, 2021  
