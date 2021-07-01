Sign up
Photo 2788
Resting Herbivore Peeking Through the Grass
One of the "erased" cows from last week's photo
https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-06-24.
They were all closer to the fence this week and I started with a bull but this little girl looked so cute I ended up picking her over the bull.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4502
photos
154
followers
55
following
763% complete
View this month »
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
1st July 2021 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
animal
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. I like the little flowers next to her also.
July 2nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love your low POV and the grasses in front of the cow.
July 2nd, 2021
