Photo 2799
Missing One Wheel Under the Bench
Just a little fooling around tonight
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4514
photos
153
followers
55
following
766% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
12th July 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
brown
,
wheel
,
sixws-120
Wyomingsister
MC Escher-esque? Something that can't really happen as shown... Very clever girl!
July 13th, 2021
