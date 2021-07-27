Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2814
The Multi-Functional Cattail
According to Wikipedia cattails have many uses including culinary, building material, paper, animal feed, fiber and biofuel. Who knew?
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4530
photos
151
followers
54
following
770% complete
View this month »
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Latest from all albums
865
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
27th July 2021 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
brown
,
minimalist
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Interesting- I only knew them to be used as bug repellents when you light them by the patio! Good shot.
July 28th, 2021
*lynn
ace
cool shot
July 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close