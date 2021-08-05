Previous
Finding a Volunteer Requires a Photo by grammyn
Finding a Volunteer Requires a Photo

When I went out to my yard (that's a garden to you Jackie!) to kill some weeds today I found this volunteer sunflower underneath a birdfeeder. I love it when a photo op presents itself to me!
Milanie ace
Love it when those stray sunflower seeds produce a flower. That one is a dandy.
August 6th, 2021  
Leslie ace
isn't she lovely .....
August 6th, 2021  
