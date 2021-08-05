Sign up
Photo 2823
Finding a Volunteer Requires a Photo
When I went out to my yard (that's a garden to you Jackie!) to kill some weeds today I found this volunteer sunflower underneath a birdfeeder. I love it when a photo op presents itself to me!
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4540
photos
153
followers
55
following
Milanie
ace
Love it when those stray sunflower seeds produce a flower. That one is a dandy.
August 6th, 2021
Leslie
ace
isn't she lovely .....
August 6th, 2021
