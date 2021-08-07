Sign up
Photo 2825
Let Me Give You a Hand
When my husband cut his fingertip off at the end of last year he was given this hand as a joke. It came in "hand"y today for a picture for the artist challenge. You can see my inspiration here
https://kosterfineart.com/oneproduct/106
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4542
photos
153
followers
55
following
773% complete
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Tags
sixws-121
,
ac-abrand
,
composite38
Shutterbug
ace
Love your setup shot and the pun. Hope Hubby is healing well.
August 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is funny! poor hubby!
August 8th, 2021
