Previous
Next
Let Me Give You a Hand by grammyn
Photo 2825

Let Me Give You a Hand

When my husband cut his fingertip off at the end of last year he was given this hand as a joke. It came in "hand"y today for a picture for the artist challenge. You can see my inspiration here https://kosterfineart.com/oneproduct/106
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love your setup shot and the pun. Hope Hubby is healing well.
August 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is funny! poor hubby!
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise