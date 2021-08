Some of you may remember this shot https://365project.org/grammyn/365/2021-04-18 from the 30 shots one subject challenge in April and a few of you wanted to see it when I was finished. I finally got around to completing the project yesterday and will get it all boxed up and mailed soon. I made some doubles of a few vowels and consonants (seen on the right side) so the students could spell come simple words with the letters if my DIL wanted to use them that way.