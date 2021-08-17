Previous
Next
It Will NEVER Sell by grammyn
Photo 2835

It Will NEVER Sell

A rather mundane album cover. How can one spice up a dishwasher full of clean dishes?! I don't even have the talent or skill to make it sound creative as some others on this site seem to do effortlessly!

The Band is a species of frog in the family Eleutherodactylidae endemic to Jamaica. Its natural habitat is subtropical or tropical moist lowland forest. It is threatened by habitat loss.

The Album "She knows what is the best purpose of education: not to be frightened by the best but to treat it as part of daily life."
~John Mason Brown (1900 - 1969)

17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Sound bites! Ha ha ha very clever. Fun interpretation of a difficult combination of Band name and Album Title. This challenge so often stumps me.
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise