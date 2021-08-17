It Will NEVER Sell

A rather mundane album cover. How can one spice up a dishwasher full of clean dishes?! I don't even have the talent or skill to make it sound creative as some others on this site seem to do effortlessly!



The Band is a species of frog in the family Eleutherodactylidae endemic to Jamaica. Its natural habitat is subtropical or tropical moist lowland forest. It is threatened by habitat loss.



The Album "She knows what is the best purpose of education: not to be frightened by the best but to treat it as part of daily life."

~John Mason Brown (1900 - 1969)



