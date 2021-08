Getting An Early Start

I started carrying my camera with me when I go on my morning walk (something I have been neglecting to do for some time) again and there has been more thank once recently when I have been rewarded with an interesting subject to shoot. Today this gentleman was out early watering something newly planted in his yard. I couldn't see what it was because he was on a hill above me just a little but i was hapy to capture most of the action anyway!