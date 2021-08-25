Sign up
Photo 2843
Listen 'Ear
Did you see what I did there?! Putting a cockney accent to work to create a pun for this photo of another animal bit for the macro challenge.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4560
photos
156
followers
55
following
778% complete
View this month »
Tags
dog
,
ear
,
macro-animalbits
,
tag-challenge-182
Lou Ann
ace
Ha ha! Fun macro and terrific title!
August 26th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Too clever AND cute! I first thought it was a pig's ear!
August 26th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
'ear, 'ear- good shot for the challenge!
August 26th, 2021
