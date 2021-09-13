Hmmm! Let Me See

Sitting in an office today there were two ladies. One close to me that I was going to ask if I could take her photo for the people-stranger challenge, and this one that was further away. The closer one had a more cluttered background so I opted for taking this one on the sly.
I haven't been able to bring myself to ask a stranger to allow me to take a photo very often. I'm usually not in a place to take photos of strangers much or I'm too busy doing something else when I am somewhere I could do it.