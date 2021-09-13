Previous
Hmmm! Let Me See

Sitting in an office today there were two ladies. One close to me that I was going to ask if I could take her photo for the people-stranger challenge, and this one that was further away. The closer one had a more cluttered background so I opted for taking this one on the sly.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
Kathy ace
A nice candid "street" shot.

I haven't been able to bring myself to ask a stranger to allow me to take a photo very often. I'm usually not in a place to take photos of strangers much or I'm too busy doing something else when I am somewhere I could do it.
September 14th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot on the sly shot! This reminds me I have to post some of the track car "tracker" shots I took for this challenge.
September 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got a great project going on....!
September 14th, 2021  
Leslie ace
so did you talk to her?
September 14th, 2021  
