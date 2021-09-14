Previous
A Moment of Reflection by grammyn
A Moment of Reflection

We had some rain this morning and I saw these flowers reflected in a puddle. I seldom see anything nice reflected in one so decided to take advantage of the moment!
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely!
September 15th, 2021  
amyK ace
What a great puddle reflection! Well spotted!
September 15th, 2021  
