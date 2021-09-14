Sign up
Photo 2863
A Moment of Reflection
We had some rain this morning and I saw these flowers reflected in a puddle. I seldom see anything nice reflected in one so decided to take advantage of the moment!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4581
photos
156
followers
55
following
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
14th September 2021 2:20pm
Tags
reflection
,
flower
Lou Ann
ace
It’s lovely!
September 15th, 2021
amyK
ace
What a great puddle reflection! Well spotted!
September 15th, 2021
