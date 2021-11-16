Previous
Late To the Party by grammyn
Late To the Party

Our trees are just now starting to color as our temperatures are finally beginning to drop for autumn. I have thoroughly enjoyed other's photos but it is nice to have one of my own to offer today.
Milanie ace
Love the autumn red!
November 17th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
What a great range of fall color!
November 17th, 2021  
Diane ace
I am jealous! Such pretty trees and nice contrast with the magnolia.
November 17th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful colors they are. Love this high pov.
November 17th, 2021  
