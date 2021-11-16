Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2926
Late To the Party
Our trees are just now starting to color as our temperatures are finally beginning to drop for autumn. I have thoroughly enjoyed other's photos but it is nice to have one of my own to offer today.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4648
photos
156
followers
55
following
801% complete
View this month »
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Latest from all albums
2920
2921
2922
855
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th November 2021 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flag
,
yellow
,
trees
,
architecture
Milanie
ace
Love the autumn red!
November 17th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
What a great range of fall color!
November 17th, 2021
Diane
ace
I am jealous! Such pretty trees and nice contrast with the magnolia.
November 17th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful colors they are. Love this high pov.
November 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close