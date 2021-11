Bribed

Tuesdays are my long days with workout in the AM, volunteering at the pregnancy center and usually working out in the afternoon as well. Today I had to get some last minute shopping done for Thanksgiving, mail a couple of packages instead of the afternoon workout. Come home, fix supper and work on 365. This little cutie let me bribe her with a piece of cheese tonight for my photo because she usually runs the other way when I pull out the camera! Not a great shot but ......