Stages by grammyn
Photo 2934

Stages

Unlike many I follow, I have very little flair for food presentation. Tasting good is the main requirement for most things I prepare. Our grandson likes my cinnamon roll poke cake so that is what he is getting tomorrow for our Thanksgiving day dessert. I decided to make it in cupcake form so anyone could have their own individual piece without the need to cut a cake. After I poked them ithey looked a little like faces to me. A brown sugar/cinnamon mixture is poured into the holes and then it is covered with a buttercream icing. Not really pretty but so, so, good!
