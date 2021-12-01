Sign up
Photo 2941
Splitting Wood Can Warm You Twice
The Grand Chap wanted to wait until later in the morning to split this wood so he could be warm while doing it. I told him he would be plenty warm and I was right!
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
5
0
Tags
people
,
sixws-124
JackieR
ace
And no injuries???
When you said you were off to chop logs, I had visions of you using an axe !! Is this your primary source of heat??
December 1st, 2021
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
No injuries but the potential was definitely there! I had to move his hand once or twice for him. NOT our primary source of heat either. We are way too old to split wood with an axe but I used to do it decades ago
December 1st, 2021
Corinne
ace
That looks dangerous to me !
December 1st, 2021
Milanie
ace
That is work! Bill would require that we get wood already split to a certain length.
December 1st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A great log splitter. We could do with one of these.
December 1st, 2021
When you said you were off to chop logs, I had visions of you using an axe !! Is this your primary source of heat??