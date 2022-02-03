Sign up
Photo 3005
Shade
Literally and figuratively
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
5
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4728
photos
154
followers
54
following
Tags
b&w
,
lowkey
,
minimal
,
for2022
summerfield
ace
keeping it simple and to the point. i like it. aces!
February 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
So subtle tonal variation. Very nice
February 4th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Mysterious lines- and I really like the gradation of light and dark.
February 4th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very cool and mysterious.
February 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha, clever!
February 4th, 2022
