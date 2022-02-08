Helping Hands From a Distant Model

So my sister, who lives almost 2,000 miles/3,218.7 kilometers, away from me recommended I do a series of hand shots for the artist challenge. I liked the idea and remarked it was a pity she lived so far away because she recently had thumb surgery and her bandaged hand would make an interesting subject. She readily volunteered and all I had to do was figure out how to make it happen. I was so excited about the idea and I think we succeeded. What do you think?



For the artist challenge valerie jardin, FOR, and sixword story ....because why not?