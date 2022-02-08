Previous
Next
Helping Hands From a Distant Model by grammyn
Photo 3010

Helping Hands From a Distant Model

So my sister, who lives almost 2,000 miles/3,218.7 kilometers, away from me recommended I do a series of hand shots for the artist challenge. I liked the idea and remarked it was a pity she lived so far away because she recently had thumb surgery and her bandaged hand would make an interesting subject. She readily volunteered and all I had to do was figure out how to make it happen. I was so excited about the idea and I think we succeeded. What do you think?

For the artist challenge valerie jardin, FOR, and sixword story ....because why not?
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@marilyn THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
February 9th, 2022  
Leslie ace
did you take a picture over zoom ? You absolutely succeeded.
February 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Yes. You succeeded very well. I hope her hand heals quickly.
February 9th, 2022  
summerfield ace
you are DA BOMB, girlfriend! this doesn't look like a screen shot. big ACES to you!
February 9th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
I love, love, LOVE it! Three cheers for FaceTime and your amazing photo skills!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 9th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
@summerfield It’s not a screen shot! She used her camera to shoot what she was seeing on her iPad. She is DA BOMB!
February 9th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Clever techno girls you two!!
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise