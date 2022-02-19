Previous
Memories by grammyn
Memories

A coursage my mother wore to her 50th anniversary celebration in 1996. It became mine after my parents passed away because I would be the first of my siblings to celebrate a 50th anniversary.

I am discovering I haven't been following the promts very well for the Flash of Red challenge and it upset me a bit today but I am going to continue doing what I started for the month and see where l end up. Still learning but maybe not from the guided path. Thanks to Ann who always puts so much effort into the challenge each year
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Leslie
what a treasure .... I can't believe my 50th is so close ..
February 20th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre
That's a wonderful legacy to pass on to the next generation- 50 years of marriage! Don't worry about missing the prompts- just have fun with it! This is a lovely high key shot.
February 20th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Beautiful high key shot. I started doing the first set of prompts and then just went my way, but I love the FOR every year. I am totally happy that Ann has returned now.
February 20th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
Lovely high key shot. I hope this gets passed to someone else in the next generation for their 50th! ❤️
February 20th, 2022  
Mary Siegle
Who the heck cares about the prompts? I just went to your calendar view and LOVE the pattern that it looks like you are developing. Lovely high key shot. That is so cool this corsage was saved and passed to you.
February 20th, 2022  
Diane
A wonderful family keepsake! It's a beautiful high key shot. I looked at your FOR project, and the contrast between high and low key is fascinating.
February 20th, 2022  
