Memories

A coursage my mother wore to her 50th anniversary celebration in 1996. It became mine after my parents passed away because I would be the first of my siblings to celebrate a 50th anniversary.



I am discovering I haven't been following the promts very well for the Flash of Red challenge and it upset me a bit today but I am going to continue doing what I started for the month and see where l end up. Still learning but maybe not from the guided path. Thanks to Ann who always puts so much effort into the challenge each year