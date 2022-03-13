Sign up
Photo 3043
Baby Its Cold Outside
For the songtitle challenge.
Last week we had 83ºF/23.3ºC Today it started out 22ºF/-5.3ºC. I saw this on my windshield this morning before I went to work.
Listen to Dean Martin sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwY0VjJUzXQ
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4766
photos
155
followers
54
following
833% complete
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
13th March 2022 7:06am
Tags
frost
,
songtitle-
Kathy
ace
Brr. Nice capture of those ferny frond like pieces of ice.
March 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
no way, what a drop in temperate. Cool shot.
March 14th, 2022
