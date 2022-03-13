Previous
Baby Its Cold Outside by grammyn
Baby Its Cold Outside

For the songtitle challenge.
Last week we had 83ºF/23.3ºC Today it started out 22ºF/-5.3ºC. I saw this on my windshield this morning before I went to work.
Listen to Dean Martin sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwY0VjJUzXQ
katy

ace
Kathy ace
Brr. Nice capture of those ferny frond like pieces of ice.
March 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
no way, what a drop in temperate. Cool shot.
March 14th, 2022  
