Photo 3048
Against All Odds
This pretty little weed is defying adversity and growing nicely in a place it shouldn't be growing at all
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4771
photos
154
followers
53
following
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th March 2022 4:53pm
Tags
green
,
plant
,
landscape-46
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A lot of wildflowers do that! Good catch!
March 19th, 2022
