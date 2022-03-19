Previous
Next
Land Shoal by grammyn
Photo 3049

Land Shoal

Once I heard the artist will be chosing the short list I became inspired to try another for the challenge. Jonathan Critchley has agreed to help the current host Jackie pick finalists. His photo https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/NEW-RELEASES/4/caption-thumbs made me think of this
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Lovely abstract feel
March 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
I have no idea how you did this Katy but it is a great abstract.
March 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise