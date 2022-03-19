Sign up
Photo 3049
Land Shoal
Once I heard the artist will be chosing the short list I became inspired to try another for the challenge. Jonathan Critchley has agreed to help the current host Jackie pick finalists. His photo made me think of this
https://www.jonathanchritchley.com/PORTFOLIO/NEW-RELEASES/4/caption-thumbs
made me think of this
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
ac-chritchley
Sally Ings
ace
Lovely abstract feel
March 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
I have no idea how you did this Katy but it is a great abstract.
March 19th, 2022
