Rainbow In the Middle by grammyn
Rainbow In the Middle

The traditional type of watercolor tray that most people are familiar with. It begins with black followed by the colors of the rainbow ane then ends with brown.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Mary Siegle ace
I love the way you’ve incorporated the white against white again, and with that wonderful rainbow running down the middle. FAV!
April 8th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
Great white-on-white and perspective!
April 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great POV. Super line of rainbow colors .
April 8th, 2022  
