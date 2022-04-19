They Said It Couldn't Be Done

I started painting over 40 years ago but I started with oils and bought these knives to use with them at that time. Since I joined the Artsy Gang last year I have worked only with watercolors. Someone mentioned watercolors couldn't be done with a knife. Being the contrary person I am (anyone who knows me will tell you that) I set out to prove them wrong. Using the watercolors from the tubes and these knives I made this less than stellar painting. It could be better but I am proud of how I accomplished it