They Said It Couldn't Be Done by grammyn
Photo 3080

They Said It Couldn't Be Done

I started painting over 40 years ago but I started with oils and bought these knives to use with them at that time. Since I joined the Artsy Gang last year I have worked only with watercolors. Someone mentioned watercolors couldn't be done with a knife. Being the contrary person I am (anyone who knows me will tell you that) I set out to prove them wrong. Using the watercolors from the tubes and these knives I made this less than stellar painting. It could be better but I am proud of how I accomplished it
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
Terri ace
It really does seem like you can do anything.....I love that you took the challenge...and it worked! Great job!
April 20th, 2022  
Leslie ace
Oh the pictures these knives have helped you create.
April 20th, 2022  
bruni ace
When you make your mind up, noneone can stop you. fav.
April 20th, 2022  
