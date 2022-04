I knew the first time I saw this I wanted to try and paint it. https://365project.org/wakelys/extra/2022-02-14 It is what I have been very slowly working on a little at a time for days. There comes a point that I need to stop even though there are still some things I would like to fix. I know that to keep working on it will only make it worse in the end so, along with working on patience, I also need to focus on knowing when to quit.Thanks Sue for the inspiration and, I hope, the forgiveness