How Many Sides To a Circle? by grammyn
Photo 3084

How Many Sides To a Circle?

Two! the inside and the outside! some out of the box thinking for this circle
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
844% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Kathy ace
This is a serious set of brushes. I like the composition too.
April 23rd, 2022  
Tunia McClure ace
so many different brushes
April 23rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice composition
April 23rd, 2022  
