Antique Paper

I am reasonably certain this paper is close to 30 years old. I can't remember if I had it when we moved to Alabama or if I bought it after we moved here but either way it is one side or the other of 30 years. There is only one sheet left and it is no longer white but a dark creamy color. I should use it so I can throw the cover away. Maybe tomorrow...........which is why it is STILL in the paintbox!