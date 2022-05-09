Sign up
Photo 3100
Unnoticed Interloper
Unnoticed until I got ready to upload. I could have easily cloned him out but decided he added a little level of interest to an otherwise mundane photo.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4829
photos
153
followers
52
following
849% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th May 2022 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
mayhalf22
Marilyn Wigen
Good choice to leave that interloper. He does add a bit of fun, but I think that lone bud keeps it from being mundane.
May 10th, 2022
summerfield
ace
mundane? where is it? 😜
May 10th, 2022
Leslie
ace
I love the photo bomber bud :)
May 10th, 2022
KWind
ace
Pretty roses. I like your composition.
May 10th, 2022
