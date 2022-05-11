Previous
Next
Blue On Blue by grammyn
Photo 3102

Blue On Blue

Just a quick shot for the songtitle. Listen to Bobby Vinton sing it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCM8MMnSqPk
11th May 2022 11th May 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Super half and half capture.
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise