Button, Button, Who's Got the Button?

This is a progression of challenges for me today. Initially I needed to find a half and half. Inspired by the darkroom I decided to use their prompt for this week of button. Then I decided why not try for the ETSOOI challenge as well? So I inverted the photo. Lo and behold while searching for a title I fell into the six word story at the end. I think I will quit here! Although, it would have been nice to find a song about button too