Photo 3108
Jacqueline Victoria
A touching gift from Australia by way of Toronto.
Accidental from Katrina, intentional from Vikki. My cute little koala making a last minute appearance to save my project for tonight.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
toys
,
mayhalf22
