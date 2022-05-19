That Smile

It is the end of the school year here and if they are exempt from exams because of good attendance and grades they can leave school early when they are in high school. My daughter is a teacher that has to stay all day so my granddaughter asked me to pick her up early since she was exempt. I didn't have time to take her home immediately because today is Pigmania day so she went swimming while I played and then I took her home after she posed for me.