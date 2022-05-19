Previous
That Smile by grammyn
That Smile

It is the end of the school year here and if they are exempt from exams because of good attendance and grades they can leave school early when they are in high school. My daughter is a teacher that has to stay all day so my granddaughter asked me to pick her up early since she was exempt. I didn't have time to take her home immediately because today is Pigmania day so she went swimming while I played and then I took her home after she posed for me.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
Wyomingsister
Love it! 💖
Perfect smile and half and half! We're expecting 4 - 8 inches of snow❄️ after 78° weather so...
May 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Happy girl! Nice shot
May 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
All that bare skin - must be warm! Her smile for you means she doesn't mind having her photograph taken!
May 20th, 2022  
GaryW
Interesting half and half! Good idea!
May 20th, 2022  
