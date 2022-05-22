Sign up
Photo 3113
Watermelon Sugar
This girl is graduating from high school this week and her celebration was today. She asked me to make this dessert for her party and I was happy to because it made her so happy. She is MY watermelon Sugar.
For the song title challenge
Harry Stiles sings it here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E07s5ZYygMg
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
5
2
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4844
photos
151
followers
52
following
852% complete
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd May 2022 5:44pm
Tags
food
,
grands
,
songtitle-85
,
mayhalf22
,
bld-12
Corinne C
ace
A fun portrait. Congratulations for her graduation!
May 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
How wonderful!!
May 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
She looks like she’s counting the seconds until she can have a huge bite of that tempting treat. Congratulations on her graduation
May 23rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A fabulous half and half. She is absolutely darling! I really want to know more about that dessert!
May 23rd, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Fabulous half and half. And such a lovely graduate! Looks like a great dessert, too.
May 23rd, 2022
