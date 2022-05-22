Previous
Next
Watermelon Sugar by grammyn
Photo 3113

Watermelon Sugar

This girl is graduating from high school this week and her celebration was today. She asked me to make this dessert for her party and I was happy to because it made her so happy. She is MY watermelon Sugar.

For the song title challenge
Harry Stiles sings it here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E07s5ZYygMg
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
852% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fun portrait. Congratulations for her graduation!
May 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
How wonderful!!
May 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
She looks like she’s counting the seconds until she can have a huge bite of that tempting treat. Congratulations on her graduation
May 23rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A fabulous half and half. She is absolutely darling! I really want to know more about that dessert!
May 23rd, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Fabulous half and half. And such a lovely graduate! Looks like a great dessert, too.
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise