Photo 3115
A Weighty Subject
...15 pounds each to be exact. These are some of the weights I work with in my exercise class each morning. Depending on what we are doing I may use the ten pounders instead of these.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Photo Details
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th May 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
mayhalf22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Handy for a half and half shot too! Well done!
May 25th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot.
May 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You are strong.!
May 25th, 2022
