Photo 3119
Get Everybody Out of the Pool
All the family that lives near me came to my house today. Most of them went into the pool and they were lined up playing a game that seemed to be a perfect half and half. They happily posed for me. I love my family♥
30th May 2022
30th May 22
1
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4850
photos
151
followers
52
following
854% complete
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th May 2022 4:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
grands
,
mayhalf22
,
sixws-130
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it, how much fun!
May 31st, 2022
