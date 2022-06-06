97 In July

I have been driving by this lady for several years as she sits on her porch and watches the traffic pass in front of her house. One day I got up the courage to stop and ask if I could take her photo. She happily agreed and we struck up a friendship. I don't always stop but I do honk most days if I see her front door open and sometimes she is standing in the doorway. Today was one of those days and I asked her if I could get a picture of her as she stood there. As you can see, she once again agreed.



This may not be everyone's idea of having fun but I think it is for her so I am entering this one in the people challenge too