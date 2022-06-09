Sign up
Photo 3131
When At First You See It....
My workout group went downtown for an early morning energy tea after our workout and someone called my attention to the window of the spa. I was so glad I had my camera with me this morning.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4862
photos
150
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th June 2022 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town
,
sixws-
,
street-92
