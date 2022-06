The Surveyor

I went to one of my favorite photo spots this morning in search of a photo and just as I rounded the corner this hawk dropped into the field before me. I was upset that I missed him in flight but hoped I might catch him as he flew off. He obliged me a moment later by landing on this light pole. Still too slow to catch him on the wing I am content to have caught him as he surveyed his surroundings.



Not as clear as I would have liked becuase of the humidity in the air and the distance from me.