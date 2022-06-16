Sign up
Photo 3138
Ready For the Picking
After my workout this morning I went to my granddaughter's house to pick some blueberries. I decided they made a great subject for a photo so I am glad I had my camera with me
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4869
photos
151
followers
52
following
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
16th June 2022 7:47am
Tags
green
,
food
,
blue
