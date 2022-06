You Can Just Call Me Carmen

Carmen Miranda was a showgirl famous for her fruit hats. When I saw the pineapple top at work today I knew what I was going to do for the 5+2 challenge of fruit selfie. Tons of help from a creative daughter that made the popsicles I showed the other day and her daughter brought my concept to "fruition" ( I had to say it!) And why not make it a six word story too?