Photo 3144
Can You Find All Ten Skeletons?
Not reallly a cemetery because no one died but ther are 10 cicada exoskeletons visible on this tree with a few more on the other side
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4875
photos
151
followers
52
following
861% complete
View this month »
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
22nd June 2022 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bug
,
sixws-131
